Two farmers die after being electrocuted in Rajasthan's Bhilwara





The incident occurred in Shakargarh area in Jahazpur where Ranjeet Singh and Bhairu Lal, aged 45-50 years, touched a gate made of sticks to enter the farm.





There was dew on the gate which was in contact with a live wire.





As soon as they touched the gate, they got electrocuted and died on the spot, the police said.





The bodies were taken to the mortuary of a local hospital for autopsy. -- PTI

