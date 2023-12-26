RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Two farmers die after being electrocuted in Rajasthan's Bhilwara
December 26, 2023  18:13
image
Two farmers died on Tuesday after touching a dew-covered gate that was in contact with a live wire in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, the police said. 

The incident occurred in Shakargarh area in Jahazpur where Ranjeet Singh and Bhairu Lal, aged 45-50 years, touched a gate made of sticks to enter the farm. 

There was dew on the gate which was in contact with a live wire. 

As soon as they touched the gate, they got electrocuted and died on the spot, the police said. 

The bodies were taken to the mortuary of a local hospital for autopsy. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Is Nitish Kumar Planning A Return To NDA?
Is Nitish Kumar Planning A Return To NDA?

Upset about being snubbed by INDIA, Nitish Kumar is weighing his political options. BJP would like him back knowing that it would jolt the Opposition alliance, perhaps irreversibly.

Speculation rife over resignation of JD-U chief Lalan Singh
Speculation rife over resignation of JD-U chief Lalan Singh

A senior JD-U leader, requesting anonymity, said that Lalan has, indeed, expressed his desire to give up the top party post, which he has been occupying for more than a couple of years.

1st Test PIX: Rabada fifer rattles India
1st Test PIX: Rabada fifer rattles India

IMAGES from the first Test played between South Africa and India in Centurion on Tuesday

Bavuma walks off injured: Will he return for Centurion Test?
Bavuma walks off injured: Will he return for Centurion Test?

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma's participation in the on-going first Test against India was thrown into jeopardy after he limped off the field with a left hamstring strain in Centurion on Tuesday.

SEE: Tiger rests on wall in UP village, sparks panic
SEE: Tiger rests on wall in UP village, sparks panic

The tigress stood on the wall -- briefly sat on it as well -- seemingly unbothered by the crowd.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances