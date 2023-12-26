RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Threat mail to RBI demands resignations of FM, guv
December 26, 2023  19:10
FM Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI governor Shaktikanta Das/File image
The Reserve Bank of India received a threat email saying that bombs would be planted in its office, besides HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. 

The person who sent the treat mail demanded the resignation of RBI governor Shaktikanta Das and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. 

A total of 11 bomb threats were made at 11 places in Mumbai. 

The police carried out searches at all the places but did not find anything. 

A case has been registered and the probe is underway, said the Mumbai police. -- ANI
