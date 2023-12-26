Threat mail to RBI demands resignations of FM, guv





The person who sent the treat mail demanded the resignation of RBI governor Shaktikanta Das and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.





A total of 11 bomb threats were made at 11 places in Mumbai.





The police carried out searches at all the places but did not find anything.





A case has been registered and the probe is underway, said the Mumbai police. -- ANI

The Reserve Bank of India received a threat email saying that bombs would be planted in its office, besides HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.