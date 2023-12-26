Taj Mahal can't be seen amid dense fog in N India





"Dense to very dense fog likely to continue over Northwest & parts of adjoining Central India during next 3-4 days," the IMD said in a post on X.





As per the IMD data, the minimum temperatures over most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh stand in the range of 6-10 degrees while most parts of Rajasthan, East UP, Madhya Pradesh and some parts of north Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand stands in the range of 11-12 degrees.





Minimum temperatures are normal or above normal over most parts of the country, according to the IMD data.





The IMD on Tuesday morning released satellite images showing a layer of fog spreading over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Delhi-NCR region woke up to dense fog on Tuesday with the temperature as low as 7 degrees.





Visuals from Delhi's India Gate, Sarai Kale Khan, AIIMS, Safdarjung, and Anand Vihar area showed thick fog hovering over the region with visibility almost zero.





The visibility due to the dense layered fog was so low that tourists faced difficulties in capturing the Taj Mahal from the Royal gate as well as the Lady Diana Bench. -- ANI

