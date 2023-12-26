RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rumours swirl around JD-U chief Rajiv Ranjan's exit
December 26, 2023  17:57
JD-U chief Rajiv Ranjan Singh/File image
JD-U chief Rajiv Ranjan Singh/File image
Rumours were afloat in Bihar on Tuesday that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's key aide Rajiv Ranjan Singh Lalan' has told the former he wanted to step down as Janata Dal-United national president. 

At the state headquarters of the party in Patna, leaders had a tough time fending off queries of journalists, who also wanted to know whether speculations of a rift between Kumar and Lalan, on account of growing proximity of the latter towards Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad, had a grain of truth. 

"You speak of fissures in the JD-U. I say there is not even a scratch, asserted state minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, who had turned up at the party office on his weekly round. 

Chaudhary also blamed the rumours surrounding Lalan in the media, saying, "We, in the party, have heard nothing of that sort, but you people give things whatever spin you wish and then drop it when it suits your news cycle". 

He evaded a direct reply when asked whether Lalan was likely to make a formal offer of his resignation at the JD-U's meeting scheduled in Delhi later this week. 

"Please be informed that on December 29, the party's national executive and national council meetings are going to be held. These were long overdue. Also, JD-U leaders from across the country will sit together and discuss strategy for the Lok Sabha polls due in a few months," said Chaudhary. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

David Warner picks his replacement!
David Warner picks his replacement!

Experienced opener David Warner named Marcus Harris to replace him as Australia's opener in red-ball cricket.

Will find attackers of merchant navy ships even from depths of seas: Rajnath
Will find attackers of merchant navy ships even from depths of seas: Rajnath

Singh said India has intensified patrolling of the seas after the recent attacks on merchant navy ships.

Recipes: Millet Plum Cake, Gingerbread Cookies
Recipes: Millet Plum Cake, Gingerbread Cookies

Bake a cake and cookies with millets this season.

Are hospitals ready to handle Covid surge?
Are hospitals ready to handle Covid surge?

Larger hospitals are not worried about a spike in cases, as they are now accustomed to converting ICUs and general wards into negative pressure zones or isolation rooms. For smaller hospitals, the task is tedious.

1st Test PIX: India lose top-order in tough conditions
1st Test PIX: India lose top-order in tough conditions

IMAGES from the first Test played between South Africa and India in Centurion on Tuesday

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances