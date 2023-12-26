Rumours swirl around JD-U chief Rajiv Ranjan's exit





At the state headquarters of the party in Patna, leaders had a tough time fending off queries of journalists, who also wanted to know whether speculations of a rift between Kumar and Lalan, on account of growing proximity of the latter towards Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad, had a grain of truth.





"You speak of fissures in the JD-U. I say there is not even a scratch, asserted state minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, who had turned up at the party office on his weekly round.





Chaudhary also blamed the rumours surrounding Lalan in the media, saying, "We, in the party, have heard nothing of that sort, but you people give things whatever spin you wish and then drop it when it suits your news cycle".





He evaded a direct reply when asked whether Lalan was likely to make a formal offer of his resignation at the JD-U's meeting scheduled in Delhi later this week.





"Please be informed that on December 29, the party's national executive and national council meetings are going to be held. These were long overdue. Also, JD-U leaders from across the country will sit together and discuss strategy for the Lok Sabha polls due in a few months," said Chaudhary. -- PTI

