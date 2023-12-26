RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ranbir, Alia invited for Ram temple consecration
December 26, 2023  09:29
image
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Prabhas and Yash are among several film personalities who have been invited for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on January 22.
 
According to producer Mahaveer Jain's sources, Tiger Shroff and Ayushmann Khurrana are also expected to be part of the guest list.

"From Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Tiger Shroff, and Ayushmann Khurrana have been invited. Down south, pan India stars Prabhas and Yash have been invited to the historic event," Jain's sources said.

Previously, reports said Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Dhanush and Rishab Shetty have also been invited to be part of the ceremony. -- PTI 
India deploys 3 warships in Arabian Sea after attack on merchant ship
India deploys 3 warships in Arabian Sea after attack on merchant ship

Saturday's drone attack on MV Chem Pluto came amid increasing concerns over various commercial vessels being targeted reportedly by Iran-backed Houthi militants in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

What Bollywood Did For Christmas
What Bollywood Did For Christmas

Film folk celebrated Christmas with a lot of enthusiasm and that certainly showed in the pictures they posted on social media.

'New Laws Will Make India A Police State'
'New Laws Will Make India A Police State'

'These new laws give complete (impunity) to the police.' 'Whatever little accountability the police had, all that is gone now.' 'There is no accountability mechanism against the police for abusing or misusing in the new laws.'

Ayodhya Is Getting Ready For The Big Day
Ayodhya Is Getting Ready For The Big Day

With the spate of businesses turning their attention to Ayodhya, land rates have shot up, in some pockets by as much as 10 times. Whether one walks into a hotel lobby or sits down for a meal, land deals are being discussed at every other...

Why KKR Bought Starc, SRH Cummins, MI Coetzee, GT Johnson...
Why KKR Bought Starc, SRH Cummins, MI Coetzee, GT Johnson...

'All the venues are high-scoring venues. So what you need is pace.' 'You really want someone to come there and control the flow of runs in the death overs, whether you are setting a target or setting a target.' 'It is going to be the...

