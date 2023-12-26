Pakistan sent 100 drones to India this year





The BSF said it has devised a 'three-pronged strategy' in a bid to curtail the movement of drugs and other narcotic substances into Indian territory on the sly.





The forces added that they successfully apprehended smugglers, who were 'facilitating' the smuggling of narcotics through drones.





In a series of posts on X, the BSF Punjab Frontier stated, "Till now, in 2023, BSF Punjab has successfully shot down or recovered 100 Pakistani drones being used by anti-national elements to smuggle narcotics, arms, and ammunition into Indian territory.".





"Apart from recovering drones, narcotics, and arms, BSF has also successfully apprehended smugglers who were facilitating smuggling through drones," the BSF added in its post. -- ANI

