Mortal remains of soldier killed in J&K terrorist attack consigned to flames





Hundreds of residents of Naromurar village in Nawada district bid a tearful adieu to the fallen soldier. Chandan's parents and wife of just 18 months were inconsolable when the body reached the village around 8.30pm on Monday. His brother Abhinandan lit the pyre.





Second son of Jayanti Devi and Mauleshar Singh, Chandan was the sole earning member of the family. Chandan's body had arrived at Gaya international airport around 1.30pm on Monday in a special aircraft.

The mortal remains of soldier Chandan Kumar, who was killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch last week, were consigned to flames with full state and military honours at his native place in Bihar's Nawada district around 2am on Tuesday.