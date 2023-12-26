RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Just 20-25 terrorists can't scare people of J-K: LG
December 26, 2023  17:04
Security forces deployed in Poonch
Days after four soldiers were killed as terrorists ambushed two Army trucks in Poonch, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said that just 20-25 terrorists cannot scare people in the Union Territory.

 The LG, while addressing an event on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas in Jammu, said that attempts are being made to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir. 

 "Terrorists cannot scare the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Society needs to stand together against such people. The nation resolves to bring peace and development to Jammu and Kashmir....Now it's time to stand together against these anarchists. Just 20-25 terrorists cannot scare the people of J-K," he said. 

 He further said that terrorism and the whole ecosystem supporting it need to be eliminated. Sinha also said that the UT is moving forward under the leadership of PM Modi.

 The statement by the LG came after the terrorist attack on two Army vehicles in Poonch on December 21, which killed four soldiers. LG Sinha also paid his respects to the Sahibzades, the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji on the occasion of Veer Baal Diwas.

 Earlier in a post on X, he described them as the "epitome of courage, bravery and sacrifice," highlighting their unwavering dedication to their faith and values. -- ANI
