I have nothing to do with WFI: Brij Bhushan
December 26, 2023  11:32
image
Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said that he has "retired" from wrestling and has "nothing to do with it", stating now that the new federation has been formed it will take the further decisions.

In a major decision, coming in light of fresh protests by star wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia over the election of an aide of deposed WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as the new president of the wrestling federation, the Union Sports Ministry on Sunday suspended the sport's premier governing body in the country along with all its office-bearers.

Speaking to the media, the former WFI chief said that he has moved away from this controversy and has nothing to do with any wrestling activity.

"I have retired from wrestling, have nothing to do with it. I have completely retired from this subject. Now I have nothing to do with any wrestling activity. I worked for 12 years in wrestling whether good or bad. Now I have moved away from this controversy. A new federation has been formed, this new federation will decide what to do and what not to do," Brij Bhushan told the reporters. -- ANI
