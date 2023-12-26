RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Delhi court extends by two days ED custody of 3 Vivo-India executives
December 26, 2023  17:52
image
A Delhi court on Tuesday extended by two days the Enforcement Directorate custody of three Vivo-India executives in connection with a money laundering probe against the Chinese smartphone-maker and others. 

Additional sessions judge Aparna Swami extended the custody of Interim CEO of Vivo-India Hong Xuquan alias Terry, chief financial officer Harinder Dahiya and consultant Hemant Munjal on an application moved by the ED. 

The accused were produced before the court on the expiry of their three-day ED custody granted earlier. 

The accused were taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. 

The federal agency had earlier arrested four people -- mobile company Lava International's MD Hari Om Rai, Chinese national Guangwen alias Andrew Kuang, and chartered accountants Nitin Garg and Rajan Malik -- in the case. 

They are in judicial custody at present. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

David Warner picks his replacement!
David Warner picks his replacement!

Experienced opener David Warner named Marcus Harris to replace him as Australia's opener in red-ball cricket.

Will find attackers of merchant navy ships even from depths of seas: Rajnath
Will find attackers of merchant navy ships even from depths of seas: Rajnath

Singh said India has intensified patrolling of the seas after the recent attacks on merchant navy ships.

Recipes: Millet Plum Cake, Gingerbread Cookies
Recipes: Millet Plum Cake, Gingerbread Cookies

Bake a cake and cookies with millets this season.

Are hospitals ready to handle Covid surge?
Are hospitals ready to handle Covid surge?

Larger hospitals are not worried about a spike in cases, as they are now accustomed to converting ICUs and general wards into negative pressure zones or isolation rooms. For smaller hospitals, the task is tedious.

1st Test PIX: India lose top-order in tough conditions
1st Test PIX: India lose top-order in tough conditions

IMAGES from the first Test played between South Africa and India in Centurion on Tuesday

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances