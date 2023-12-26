Construction worker killed, one hurt as lift cable snaps in Delhi's Narela





The accident took place on Monday night, when Nemi Chand and Anirudh Chauhan (28) were climbing the upper portion of the factory.





"The lift was already loaded with heavy construction material. As the lift reached the first floor, its cable broke and it had a free fall from the first floor to the basement from a height of around 30 feet," a senior police officer said.





"We have taken custody of the body of Chand. It has been sent for autopsy, while injured Chauhan was rushed to the hospital," the officer said.





The police have registered an FIR under sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304A (causing death by negligence), of the Indian Penal Code, against the owner and the contractor of the factory. -- PTI

