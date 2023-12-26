CISF questions 'Dunki' passengers at Mumbai airport





The CISF personnel officials have interrogated some of the passengers, following which they allowed them to go. Some passengers are still being interrogated.





Earlier, a plane load of passengers implicated in an alleged Human Trafficking scam landed at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Tuesday after they were deported from France.





A plane carrying 303 Indian passengers that was grounded in France over suspected human trafficking landed at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in the early hours of Tuesday. A few of the fellow passengers have been detained in France. Those who landed in Mumbai were questioned extensively by immigration officials





The aircraft was headed to Nicaragua but was grounded "on a technical halt" last week by authorities at the Vatry airport in France.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials have been interrogating the Indian passengers implicated in an alleged human trafficking scam following their landing at Mumbai airport.