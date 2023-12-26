3 suspects held with war-like stores in Pulwama





In a post on X, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps said that a joint cordon and search operation was launched following "specific intelligence inputs" by the Indian army and Jammu and Kashmir police on December 25 at Panzu and Gamiraj in Pulwama. -- ANI

Three suspected individuals have been apprehended along with the recovery of two pistols and other war-like stores during a joint cordon and search operation by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, the Army said on Tuesday.