Tharoor writes to LS Speaker over Kerala police action, alleges breach of privileges
December 25, 2023  11:07
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging a "grave violation" of parliamentary privileges as well as a "blatant assault" on elected representatives and other peaceful protesters in his parliamentary constituency Thiruvananthapuram. 

Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram witnessed incidents of violence on Saturday during protests organised by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee in which a battery of senior Congress leaders, including MPs and MLAs, suffered from suffocation and some were even hospitalised after police fired tear gas shells. 

In a letter to Birla dated December 23, Tharoor said, "I am writing to you today to bring to your urgent attention a grave violation of parliamentary privileges as well as a blatant assault on elected representatives and other peaceful protesters that took place earlier today in my constituency of Thiruvananthapuram." 

The incident took place at a rally where several fellow MPs, MLAs, leaders and several hundred workers from the Congress came together to register a peaceful protest condemning the recent spate of excesses by law enforcement agencies like Kerala police against those critical of the current state government, which is seen widely as an attempt to "curb democratic dissent", he said. 

"While the organisers of the rally had obtained the necessary permissions from various authorities to hold the protest, we were shocked when, without provocation or warning, tear gas shells were fired, landing just behind the stage while the Leader of the Opposition was addressing the rally," he said. -- PTI
