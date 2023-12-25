Rape accused escapes from CISF custody at Delhi airport

An accused in a rape case has fled from the custody of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in New Delhi, police said on Monday.





The accused, Amandeep Singh, had arrived at the airport from Bahrain on December 20.





Singh was stopped at the immigration department as a lookout circular (LOC) was issued against him and handed over to the CISF personnel deployed at the airport, a Delhi Police officer said.





Singh, accused in a rape case lodged in Punjab's Ludhiana, was on the run since April 2020, the officer informed.





"The CISF personnel were on the way to handing him over to the Delhi Police when he fled from their custody by jumping from counter number 33 in the arrival section of the immigration department at about 10 am," another officer said.





One of the officers escorting Singh had gone to the washroom when the accused escaped, the officer added.





Police said a case under section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged at the IGI Airport police station in connection with the incident.





Teams have been formed to nab the accused, they added. -- PTI

