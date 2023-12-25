RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Pak poll: Party backed by Hafiz Saeed in fray
December 25, 2023  17:49
image
A new political front organisation of the 26/11 terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed has fielded candidates for most of the national and provincial assembly constituencies across Pakistan for the February 8 general elections.

Saeed, the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has been in jail since 2019 after being convicted for several years in multiple terror finance cases along with some other leaders of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD).

The Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) party - set up by Saeed - says it is a political party. The electoral symbol for the PMML is 'chair'.

In a video message, PMML President Khalid Masood Sindhu said that his party is contesting on most of the national and provincial assembly seats.

"We want to come to power not for corruption but to serve the people and make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state," he said.

Sindhu is a candidate for NA-130 Lahore, from which Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is also contesting.

Saeed's son Talha Saeed is contesting from Lahore's NA-127.

When contacted, Sindhu denied his party's link with Saeed's outfit.

"The PMML has no backing of Hafiz Saeed," he claimed on Monday.

In 2018, the Milli Muslim League (MML) was the political face of JuD. It had fielded candidates on most seats, especially in Punjab province but failed to win a single seat.

For the 2024 polls, the PMML has been formed because of a ban on the MML.

The US has placed a $10 million bounty on Saeed, a UN-designated terrorist.

Saeed-led JuD is the front organisation for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'How much will you bend?' Kalyan Banerjee mimics Dhankhar again
'How much will you bend?' Kalyan Banerjee mimics Dhankhar again

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee, in the eye of a storm over his mimicry of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on the premises of the Parliament complex, attacked him again claiming that mimicry is a form of expression and a...

The BEST Cricketers Of 2023
The BEST Cricketers Of 2023

A look at some of the best players of this year.

'Be professional': Army chief amid row over civilian deaths
'Be professional': Army chief amid row over civilian deaths

Three civilians picked up by the Army for questioning after the terrorist ambushed two Army vehicles on Thursday at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Buffliaz in Poonch were found dead on December 23.

'Want to achieve what no other Indian team has in South Africa'
'Want to achieve what no other Indian team has in South Africa'

Rohit Sharma wants his team to be the first one from India to win a Test series in South Africa.

Newsclick HR head seeks pardon, wants to turn approver
Newsclick HR head seeks pardon, wants to turn approver

Chakravarty moved the application before Special Judge Hardeep Kaur last week, seeking pardon in the case and claiming he had material information that he was willing to disclose to the Delhi Police, which is investigating the matter.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances