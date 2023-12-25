RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maha's Thane logs five cases of Covid JN.1 variant
December 25, 2023  08:34
Thane city has reported five cases of JN.1 variant of coronavirus out of ten samples tested since November 30, an official said on Sunday. 

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the city is 28. While two of them are being treated at hospitals, the rest are recovering at their homes, he said. 

"A total of ten samples were sent for COVID-19 testing since November 30 this year and five of them returned positive for the JN.1 variant," the civic official said. 

The patients infected with the JN.1 variant include a woman. None of them are hospitalised. 

He said the Thane civic chief held a meeting with senior officials to review preparedness. -- PTI 
