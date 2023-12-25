RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Jaishankar arrives in Russia
December 25, 2023  16:59
image
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday arrived in Moscow on a five-day visit to Russia during which he will hold talks with his counterpart and discuss various bilateral and global issues.

'Arrived in Moscow. Look forward to my engagements,' Jaishankar said in a post on X.

During his visit, he will also travel to St Petersburg.

'The time-tested India-Russia partnership has remained stable and resilient and continues to be characterised by the spirit of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership,' the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in New Delhi on Sunday.

The minister will meet Russia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov to discuss matters related to economic engagement.

He will also hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov for discussion on bilateral, multilateral and international issues.

'Focusing on the strong people-to-people and cultural ties between our two countries, the external affairs minister's programme will include engagements in Moscow and St. Petersburg,' the MEA said.

The two sides are expected to discuss various aspects of the bilateral relations, especially in areas of trade, energy, defence and connectivity.

The ties between India and Russia remained strong notwithstanding Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

India's import of Russian crude oil has gone up significantly despite increasing disquiet over it in many Western countries.

India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

MP: Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel among 28 ministers sworn-in
MP: Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel among 28 ministers sworn-in

A total of 28 Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including party heavyweights Kailash Vijayvargiya, Vishwas Sarang and Prahlad Patel, took oath as ministers in the Madhya Pradesh government as part of the cabinet expansion on Monday.

What Rohit Sharma said on his cricketing future...
What Rohit Sharma said on his cricketing future...

The India captain said he just wants to enjoy the game.

WFI suspended: 'Decision should have been taken against such elements long back'
WFI suspended: 'Decision should have been taken against such elements long back'

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday welcomed the suspension of the newly-elected Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), but said the Sports Ministry should have taken the decision earlier.

Plane detained by France to reach Mumbai on Tuesday
Plane detained by France to reach Mumbai on Tuesday

A plane carrying more than 300 passengers, mostly Indians, is expected to land at Mumbai airport early on Tuesday, three days after it was detained by French authorities over suspected human trafficking, a source said.

Nitish breaks silence on Kharge to be made PM face of INDIA
Nitish breaks silence on Kharge to be made PM face of INDIA

The Janata Dal-United leader maintained that having taken the initiative to bring parties opposed to the Bharatiya Janata Party, he desired nothing for himself but admitted having stressed at the meeting the need to expedite seat-sharing...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances