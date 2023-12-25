France allows flight with 303 Indians to leave after 3 days





After authorising the A340 aircraft, operated by Romanian company Legend Airlines, to leave, the French judges chose to cancel the hearings of the over 300 passengers due to irregularities in the procedure, BFM TV, a French news broadcast television and radio network, reported.





Four French judges earlier in the day began questioning the passengers detained by the French authorities at Vatry airport, 150 km east of Paris, since Thursday over suspected "human trafficking".





The hearings were conducted as part of the investigation opened by the Paris prosecutor's office on suspicion of human trafficking.





The plane is expected to take off again on Monday morning. Its destination is not yet known.





It could travel to India, where the passengers are from, to Nicaragua, its original destination, or to Dubai, from where it took off, it added. -- PTI

