RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Drone-hit merchant ship arrives at Mumbai port
December 25, 2023  19:33
image
The Merchant ship MV Chem Pluto which was attacked two days ago by a drone arrived outside the Mumbai port under the protection of Indian Coast Guard ship Vikram, Defence officials said on Tuesday.

The cargo of the ship is planned to be transferred to another ship and a joint investigation is being carried out by the Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy, Intelligence agencies and other officials concerned to ascertain how the ship was attacked on December 23.

As per the defence officials, the agencies would also try to find out whether the projectile used to attack the ship was a missile or a drone.

The Indian Coast Guard has also enhanced patrolling in the area to protect merchant vessels passing in the region.

The officials said on Sunday that the India-bound merchant vessel, 'which came under attack by a drone', is being escorted back to native shores by Coast Guard ship Vikram in the Arabian Sea.

According to officials, the merchant ship, hit by a suspected drone, requested to be escorted by the ICGS Vikram.

Indian Coast Guard Dorniers are also airborne to keep an eye on the merchant vessels and carry out surveillance in the area, officials added.

MV Chem Pluto, with 20 Indian and one Vietnamese crew member on Saturday caught fire after it was attacked by a suspected drone. It was later secured by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), the ICG said in an official statement.

The merchant vessel reportedly commenced its voyage from the UAE on December 19 and was bound for New Mangalore port with an arrival date of December 25.

According to the official statement, on December 23, the Indian Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai received information regarding a fire onboard MV Chem Pluto, reportedly attacked by a suspected drone strike or aerial platform.

The Indian Coast Guard Maritime Coordination Centre (MRCC), which established real-time communication with the vessel's agent, ascertained no loss of life and assured all assistance.It was also learned that the vessel fire had been doused by the crew.

To augment the vessel's safety, MRCC Mumbai has activated ISN and immediately diverted other merchant vessels in the vicinity of Chem Pluto for assistance.

"The Indian Coast Guard also pressed Offshore Patrol vessel Vikram and Coast Guard Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft into action for rendering assistance to Chem Pluto. The Coast Guard Dornier aircraft has sanitised the area and established communication with Chem Pluto. The vessel has started making its way towards Mumbai after undertaking damage assessment and repairs on its power generation systems," the statement further read.   -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

When small is actually BIG!
When small is actually BIG!

Smaller stocks have emerged as Dalal Street's favourites in 2023 that has turned out to be a "great year" for equities, rewarding investors with big gains, driven by optimism over the country's macroeconomic fundamentals and heavy retail...

'Incensed' trans man burns alive childhood friend
'Incensed' trans man burns alive childhood friend

The suspect identified as Vetrimaran, a trans man who had changed his name from Pandi Maheswari, blindfolded, chained and burnt R Nandhini alive, under the pretext of surprising her on her birthday eve on Saturday, at Thalambur near...

'How much will you bend?' Kalyan Banerjee mimics Dhankhar again
'How much will you bend?' Kalyan Banerjee mimics Dhankhar again

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee, in the eye of a storm over his mimicry of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on the premises of the Parliament complex, attacked him again claiming that mimicry is a form of expression and a...

The BEST Cricketers Of 2023
The BEST Cricketers Of 2023

A look at some of the best players of this year.

'Be professional': Army chief amid row over civilian deaths
'Be professional': Army chief amid row over civilian deaths

Three civilians picked up by the Army for questioning after the terrorist ambushed two Army vehicles on Thursday at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Buffliaz in Poonch were found dead on December 23.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances