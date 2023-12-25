RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


China to help Vivo employees held in India
December 25, 2023  20:46
China on Monday said it will provide consular protection and assistance to the arrested employees working for China's smartphone maker Vivo in India and expressed its firm backing to the Chinese business in protecting their lawful rights and interests.

The Enforcement Directorate last week arrested three vivo-India executives in connection with its money laundering probe against the Chinese smartphone maker and some others.

Asked for her reaction to the arrests, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing in Beijing on Monday that China is closely following the issue.

The Chinese embassy and consulates in India will continue to provide consular protection and assistance to the individuals concerned in accordance with the law, she said.

The Chinese government firmly supports Chinese businesses in safeguarding their lawful rights and interests. We hope that India will fully recognise the mutually beneficial nature of the business cooperation between our two countries and provide a fair, just, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment, she said.

Interim CEO of vivo-India Hong Xuquan alias Terry -- a Chinese national -- Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Harinder Dahiya and consultant Hemant Munjal have been taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The federal agency had earlier made four arrests in the case which included mobile company Lava International's MD Hari Om Rai, Chinese national Guangwen alias Andrew Kuang and chartered accountants Nitin Garg and Rajan Malik.

They are in judicial custody at present.   -- PTI
