Byculla women's prison in Mumbai starts FM radio centre for inmates
December 25, 2023  08:59
image
A radio interview of Maharashtra's prison department chief Amitabh Gupta this week marked a new beginning at the Byculla women's jail in Mumbai. 

Gupta was interviewed by inmate Shraddha Chougule on Friday after the inauguration of an FM radio centre set up on the prison premises, said a police official on Sunday. 

The initiative not only aims to provide entertainment to the inmates but also help them reform through devotional and spiritual programmes apart from upskilling some of them with the knowledge of radio broadcast, he said. 

The concept of an FM radio centre inside a prison is not new in the state. 

Such facilities already exist in places like Pune's Yerawada Central Jail, Nagpur Central Jail, Amravati Central Jail and Kolhapur Central Jail, the official said. 

But it's a first for women inmates. 

There is always a sense of uneasiness in the mind of every person who enters a prison, the official said. 

Additionally, thoughts about one's family, future and case create a negative feeling in the minds of the inmates, he said.  -- PTI
JN.1: 'No need to press panic button'
'Certain groups should be more cautious, especially the 60-plus population, and the population which suffer from co-morbidities like diabetes and hypertension.'

Can India finally end South African jinx?
World No 1 India may feel they have never had a better chance of winning their first ever Test series in South Africa.

France allows plane with about 300 Indians to fly after 3-day delay
Four French judges earlier in the day began questioning the passengers detained by the French authorities at Vatry airport, 150 km east of Paris, since Thursday over suspected "human trafficking".

British billionaire Ratcliffe takes stake in Manchester United
Jim Ratcliffe pledged to invest $300 million in Manchester United to try to revive its fortunes.

Step Inside Sunil Grover's Home
Comedian Sunil Grover and his interior designer wife Aarti welcome us into their beautiful home.

