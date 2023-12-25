RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BSF foils smuggling attempt in Amritsar, arrests 3 youths with 500 gm heroin
December 25, 2023  10:11
The three accused held for smuggling in Amritsar, Punjab./ANI on X
The Border Security Force foiled a smuggling attempt in Punjab's Amritsar and arrested three youths who were trying to get away with the consignment of heroin.  

BSF said that the gross weight of the heroin recovered from the smugglers was 525 gms.  

"On December 24, 2023, on the basis of Special information of BSF regarding the smuggling activities near Village Dhanoe Kalan, District Amritsar, a special operation was planned. At about 1215 hrs, movement of two suspected smugglers was observed in the farming field, followed by dropping sound of consignment after drone movement. Immediately both the smugglers were arrested, who were trying to get away with the consignment of heroin, which was wrapped with yellow adhesive tape, and having a ring made of string attached with it (Gross wt - 525 Gms)," the release from BSF said.  

"On the revelation of both the smugglers, the third smuggler was also arrested. Yet another attempt of smugglers to smuggle narcotics was foiled by vigilant BSF troops," it added.  

Earlier, BSF and the Punjab police, in a joint operation, recovered a drone and a packet of contraband suspected to be heroin from a farming field adjacent to Village Bhaini Rajputana in Punjab's Amritsar on Saturday.  

BSF said that the recovered drone is a China-made 'Quadcopter' DJI Mavic 3 Classic model and was carrying approximately 540 grams of heroin. -- ANI
