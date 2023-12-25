Army chief to visit Rajouri today to review anti-terror ops

Army chief to visit Rajouri today to review anti-terror opsDecember 25, 2023 11:01
Army chief General Manoj Pande
Army chief General Manoj Pande will visit the Rajouri sector on Monday to review the ongoing counter-terrorist operations in the region, said army officials.
Meanwhile, the security forces deployed in the Bafliaz area of Poonch district continued their search operations on the third day after the terrorist ambush on soldiers in Dera ki Gali in the Rajouri sector on December 22 killing five jawans.
More details soon. -- ANI
