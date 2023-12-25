RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


All schemes of previous govt will continue: Rajasthan CM
December 25, 2023  15:09
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday said none of the welfare schemes launched by the previous Congress government in the state will be discontinued.

He was speaking at a function organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party to mark Good Governance Day on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Reacting to the allegations by the Congress that his government would discontinue the public welfare schemes launched by the previous government, Sharma said, "Congress people are saying our work, our schemes... I want to tell you that we will not stop any of the schemes."

The chief minister said free medicines will continue to be made available at the government hospitals and the number of essential drugs would also be increased.

Vajyapee made schemes for the welfare of the poor and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the initiative forward, Sharma said.

BJP stalwart Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, and died on August 16, 2018.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and other leaders of the party also paid tributes to Vajpayee on his birth anniversary.

The CM also conducted a surprise visit to the state-run Sawai Man Singh Hospital and instructed officials to improve the condition of the facility.  -- PTI
