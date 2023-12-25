RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Additional forces deployed in Poonch, search op on
December 25, 2023  11:40
Additional security personnel were deployed in the Poonch district on Monday even as a search operation was ongoing in the forested terrain of Dera ki Gali, where two Army vehicles were ambushed by heavily armed terrorists from across the border last week.

Additional forces were also deployed in the Bafliaz area of Poonch district, officials informed.

Four Army personnel lost their lives while three others were injured in the ambush attack on Thursday, last week.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the four fallen soldiers, Naik Birender Singh, Rifleman Gautam Kumar, Naik Karan Kumar, and Rifleman Chandan Kumar, were accorded a tearful senf-off at a wreath-laying ceremony in Rajouri.

The Indian Army said on Saturday that it was conducting an inquiry into the deaths of three civilians in the Poonch-Rajouri sector, where terrorists carried out the ambush attack on the forces.  -- ANI
