RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
70 killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza refugee camp
December 25, 2023  09:38
A flare falls over Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine./Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters
A flare falls over Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine./Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters
About 70 people have been killed in an alleged Israeli airstrike on a refugee camp in Gaza late night on Sunday and early on Christmas Day, reported BBC quoting Hamas-run health department officials. 

The airstrike began late on Sunday and it went on to Christmas Day, said the report adding that the death toll could go up considering the number of people staying in the refugee camp. 

More details soon.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

JN.1: 'No need to press panic button'
JN.1: 'No need to press panic button'

'Certain groups should be more cautious, especially the 60-plus population, and the population which suffer from co-morbidities like diabetes and hypertension.'

Can India finally end South African jinx?
Can India finally end South African jinx?

World No 1 India may feel they have never had a better chance of winning their first ever Test series in South Africa.

France allows plane with about 300 Indians to fly after 3-day delay
France allows plane with about 300 Indians to fly after 3-day delay

Four French judges earlier in the day began questioning the passengers detained by the French authorities at Vatry airport, 150 km east of Paris, since Thursday over suspected "human trafficking".

British billionaire Ratcliffe takes stake in Manchester United
British billionaire Ratcliffe takes stake in Manchester United

Jim Ratcliffe pledged to invest $300 million in Manchester United to try to revive its fortunes.

Step Inside Sunil Grover's Home
Step Inside Sunil Grover's Home

Comedian Sunil Grover and his interior designer wife Aarti welcome us into their beautiful home.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances