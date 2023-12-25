70 killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza refugee camp

70 killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza refugee campDecember 25, 2023 09:38
A flare falls over Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine./Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters
About 70 people have been killed in an alleged Israeli airstrike on a refugee camp in Gaza late night on Sunday and early on Christmas Day, reported BBC quoting Hamas-run health department officials.
The airstrike began late on Sunday and it went on to Christmas Day, said the report adding that the death toll could go up considering the number of people staying in the refugee camp.
More details soon.