RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Uddhav to sound poll bugle in Nashik on Jan 23
December 24, 2023  11:57
image
The Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, headed by former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, will hold a 'mahashibir' and a public rally in Nashik on January 23, 2024, the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut said on Sunday. 

Uddhav Thackeray will participate in both the events, Raut told reporters. 

The former CM is expected to sound the poll bugle for the next year's Lok Sabha elections with the convention and rally. 

"Uddhav Thackeray will hold a mahashibir and address a public meeting in Nashik on January 23," Raut said. 

All the party leaders will arrive in Nashik on Monday to work out details for hosting the two events, the Rajya Sabha member said. 

The (then undivided) Shiv Sena contested the Nashik Lok Sabha election in alliance with the BJP and won the seat in 2014 and 2019. 

Later, two-time MP Hemant Godse switched over to the Shiv Sena camp led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. 

In June 2022, Shinde and 40 other MLAs revolted against the Shiv Sena leadership, leading to a split in the party and collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Navy begins probe into drone attack on merchant ship off Indian coast
Navy begins probe into drone attack on merchant ship off Indian coast

According to officials, the Indian Navy has opened an investigation into whether the drone used to attack the vessel was launched from long range or from a nearby vessel.

Suryakumar Yadav shares emotional injury update
Suryakumar Yadav shares emotional injury update

Suryakumar Yadav, faced a setback with an injury, sharing a video update with fans on Saturday.

Sports Ministry takes tough stance, suspends new WFI
Sports Ministry takes tough stance, suspends new WFI

Ministry declared that the WFI had demonstrated a clear disregard for established rules and regulations.

Maratha quota: Jarange to start hunger strike from Jan 20
Maratha quota: Jarange to start hunger strike from Jan 20

Quota activist Manoj Jarange has announced that he will start an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai from January 20 to intensify his demand of reservation for the Maratha community.

Chaos in Pakistan cricket: PSL face uncertain future
Chaos in Pakistan cricket: PSL face uncertain future

Ashraf to postpone his planned visit to Australia and seek a meeting with caretaker Prime Minister, Anwar ul Haq Kakaar.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances