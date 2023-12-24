Uddhav to sound poll bugle in Nashik on Jan 23





Uddhav Thackeray will participate in both the events, Raut told reporters.





The former CM is expected to sound the poll bugle for the next year's Lok Sabha elections with the convention and rally.





"Uddhav Thackeray will hold a mahashibir and address a public meeting in Nashik on January 23," Raut said.





All the party leaders will arrive in Nashik on Monday to work out details for hosting the two events, the Rajya Sabha member said.





The (then undivided) Shiv Sena contested the Nashik Lok Sabha election in alliance with the BJP and won the seat in 2014 and 2019.





Later, two-time MP Hemant Godse switched over to the Shiv Sena camp led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.





In June 2022, Shinde and 40 other MLAs revolted against the Shiv Sena leadership, leading to a split in the party and collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government. -- PTI

