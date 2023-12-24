RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Two children among 3 from Assam injured in blast at scrapyard in Kerala
December 24, 2023  18:15
Three Assamese, including two children, were injured in an explosion that occurred while they were sorting through junk in a scrapyard near Kadirur in this district on Sunday, the police said. 

Based on the preliminary examination by the bomb squad, the police said they are suspected that the explosion occurred due to a country-made bomb. 

Assam resident Shahid Ali and his sons Nuruddin and Mutalib were injured in the incident. 

Ali's injury is serious, they said. 

Ali was admitted to Pariyaram Medical College and the children at Koothuparamba Hospital, the police said. -- PTI
