RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Trisha Krishnan starts shooting for 'Identity' with Tovino Thomas
December 24, 2023  11:52
Trisha Krishnan
Trisha Krishnan
Leo star Trisha Krishnan has joined Tovino Thomas on the set of the Malayalam film Identity

The upcoming movie is directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, who previously collaborated on 2020's Forensic also starring Thomas. 

Trisha shared the update on her X page on Saturday along with a behind-the-scenes video from the set. 

"Mighty kicked about this one #Identity," she captioned her post. 

Thomas, known for films such as 2018, Minnal Murali, and Ennu Ninte Moideen, welcomed Trisha on the project. 

"Delighted to welcome the ever charming @trishakrishnan into the gripping world of 'IDENTITY'. An @akhilpaul_ @anaskhan_offcl movie!" 

"Finishing up a gritty action set piece together right now and eagerly waiting to get into the sets for more intense shoots! Keep those fingers crossed, guys," he wrote on Instagram. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Navy begins probe into drone attack on merchant ship off Indian coast
Navy begins probe into drone attack on merchant ship off Indian coast

According to officials, the Indian Navy has opened an investigation into whether the drone used to attack the vessel was launched from long range or from a nearby vessel.

Suryakumar Yadav shares emotional injury update
Suryakumar Yadav shares emotional injury update

Suryakumar Yadav, faced a setback with an injury, sharing a video update with fans on Saturday.

Sports Ministry takes tough stance, suspends new WFI
Sports Ministry takes tough stance, suspends new WFI

Ministry declared that the WFI had demonstrated a clear disregard for established rules and regulations.

Maratha quota: Jarange to start hunger strike from Jan 20
Maratha quota: Jarange to start hunger strike from Jan 20

Quota activist Manoj Jarange has announced that he will start an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai from January 20 to intensify his demand of reservation for the Maratha community.

Chaos in Pakistan cricket: PSL face uncertain future
Chaos in Pakistan cricket: PSL face uncertain future

Ashraf to postpone his planned visit to Australia and seek a meeting with caretaker Prime Minister, Anwar ul Haq Kakaar.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances