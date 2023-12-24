RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Tejashwi slams DMK leader over Hindi heartland jibe
December 24, 2023  15:13
DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran/File image
Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday condemned Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Dayanidhi Maran's alleged remark that people from the Hindi heartland were cleaning toilets and doing other menial jobs in Tamil Nadu. 

Yadav said like his Rashtriya Janata Dal, the DMK headed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was a party that believed in social justice and it was unbecoming of a leader of such a party to have made such a remark. 

"Had the DMK MP highlighted caste iniquities, had he pointed out that only people from some social groups took up such hazardous jobs, it would have made sense", said the RJD leader. 

"But to speak disparagingly of the entire populace of Bihar and UP is reprehensible. We condemn it. We believe that people should be respectful towards those coming from other parts of the country", asserted Yadav. 

"We look upon DMK as a party which shares our ideal of social justice. Its leaders should avoid saying things that run counter to the ideal", said Yadav, who is known to share personal equations with Stalin. -- PTI
