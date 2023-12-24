RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Shah Rukh greets fans days after 'Dunki' earns over Rs 150 cr worldwide
December 24, 2023  19:21
Days after Dunki hit the theatres, Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday greeted his fans to thank them for showering love on the release of his third and last film for the year 2023. 

Dunki, a comedy drama, has raised Rs 157.22 crore at the global box office, the makers said. 

According to videos circulating on social media, Shah Rukh made an appearance on the balcony of his Bandra home Mannat for the admirers stationed outside. 

He greeted the fans with folded hands, flying kisses and struck his signature arms wide open pose. 

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki opened to tepid reviews upon its worldwide release on Thursday. 

It also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. Red Chillies Entertainment, one of the production houses behind Dunki, shared the box office update on its official X page. 

"The love for Dunki grows more and more each day and we're so grateful!" the banner captioned the post, which also stated that the film had grossed Rs 157.22 crore in worldwide box office collections. -- PTI
