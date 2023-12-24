RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Security beefed up at Delhi churches on Christmas eve
December 24, 2023  21:03
People gear up for Christmas festivities at Sacred Heart Church in New Delhi, December 24, 2023 /ANI on X
The Delhi police made elaborate security arrangements at all churches in the national capital for Christmas celebrations, including deployment of paramilitary forces, officials said on Sunday. 

"The Delhi police also sought the assistance of paramilitary forces for providing security cover to major churches in the city which expect larger footfall," a Delhi police spokesperson said. 

Police personnel will be deployed at over 250 churches across the city, the spokesperson said. 

Speaking to PTI, deputy commissioner of police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said, "There will be deployment of 1,000 police personnel, along with additional forces. We are already prepared for the two big days -- Christmas and New Year." 

"We have six borders and motorable roads. Large force deployment will be made on important checkpoints, including four around the Yamuna area. From a sepoy to DCP, all will be on the road to keep strict vigil. No one will be allowed to breach law and order condition. If someone is found breaching law and order, they will be dealt with strict action," said the DCP. 

He further said the police would act strictly against triple riders and those who drink and drive. 

"There was a meeting of all the DCPs where it was decided that multiple layers of security arrangement would be made in different markets," another police officer said. -- PTI
