President Murmu greets citizens on eve of Christmas
December 24, 2023  22:51
President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday greeted citizens on the eve of Christmas and hoped that everyone rekindles the spirit of mercy and compassion. 

The festival of Christmas gives the message of love and compassion, she said. 

"This festival also inspires us for selfless service to the humanity. The teachings of Jesus Christ are always relevant to maintain peace and harmony in the society," Murmu said. 

On this holy festival, "let everyone rekindle the spirit of mercy and compassion' and follow the teachings of Jesus Christ in their lives, the president said. 

"On the auspicious occasion of Christmas, I extend my hearty greetings to all fellow citizens, especially the Christian brothers and sisters," Murmu said in her message on the eve of Christmas. -- PTI
