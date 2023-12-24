RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


PMO takes stock of relief, rehabilitation efforts in flood-hit Tamil Nadu
December 24, 2023  18:23
The Prime Minister's Office on Sunday held a high-level meeting to take stock of the post-flood situation in Tamil Nadu and deliberated on various measures to support the state. 

PMO officials have interacted with Tamil Nadu government functionaries to discuss relief and rehabilitation measures in the state, official sources said. 

The deployment of the National Disaster Response Force as well and help from armed forces, including helicopters, in case of need was also discussed, they added. 

A visit of an inter-ministerial central team to assess the damage was also discussed in the meeting. 

Intense rains and heavy inundation, unseen in the recent times, have hit parts of the southern state. 

Chief Minister M K Stalin had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss relief initiatives. -- PTI
