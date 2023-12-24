RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


One killed, 3 hurt in firing in Mumbai, police begin manhunt to nab accused
December 24, 2023  20:03
Police examine the spot where man opened fire at 4 in Mumbai/Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com
One person was killed and three injured when a man opened fire in a locality in the eastern suburb of Kurla here on Sunday, the police said.                                 
The incident occurred in the Azad Galli locality in Chunabhatti around 3.15 pm, an official said.                                 

A man opened fire at residents of the locality, killing one Sumit Yerunkar, the official from Chunabhatti police station said.                                 

The accused allegedly fired around 16 rounds, he said.                                 

The police reached the spot and three injured persons were rushed to the nearby Sion Hospital, where their condition is said to be stable, he said.                                 
Deputy commissioner of police (Zone 6) Hemrajsingh Rajput said, "Nine teams have been formed to apprehend the absconding accused whose identity has been ascertained."                                    

The firing was a result of a personal rivalry, he said. -- PTI    
