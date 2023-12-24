Oil tanker attacked in Red Sea not India-flagged: Navy





In an earlier statement, the US Central Command claimed that of the two warships that came under fire from Houthis, one was India-flagged.





The incident marks the 14th and 15th attacks on commercial shipping by Houthi militants since October 17, CENTCOM said in its statement.





"On December 23 two Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles were fired into international shipping lanes in the Southern Red Sea from Houthi-controlled areas of Houthi militants. No ships reported being impacted by the ballistic missiles," US Central Command posted on X.





At the same time, between 3 and 8 pm (Sanaa time), the USS LABOON (DDG 58) was patrolling the Southern Red Sea as part of Operation Prosperity Guardian.





The USS LABOON successfully intercepted and "shot down unmanned aerial drones originating from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen that were inbound to the USS LABOON.





"There were no injuries or damage in this incident", CENTCOM added in its post.





Later, at approximately 8 pm (Sanaa time), US Naval Forces Central Command received distress reports from two ships in the Southern Red Sea indicating that they were under attack.





"The M/V BLAAMANEN, a Norwegian-flagged, owned, and operated chemical/oil tanker, reported a near miss of a Houthi one-way attack drone with no injuries or damage reported. A second vessel, the M/V SAIBABA, a Gabon-owned, Indian-flagged crude oil tanker, reported that it was hit by a one-way attack drone with no injuries reported. The USS LABOON (DDG 58) responded to the distress calls from these attacks," the US CENTCOM claimed in its post earlier.





The US Central Command underscored the gravity of the situation, emphasising that these attacks pose a threat to the safety and security of international maritime traffic.





"These attacks represent the 14th and 15th attacks on commercial shipping by Houthi militants since October 17," the post added. -- ANI

Following a drone attack on two vessels in the Red Sea by the Iran-backed Houthi militants, which included MV SAIBABA, a crude oil tanker; the Indian Navy on Sunday said all 25 Indian crew members on board are safe, clarifying that it wasn't an India-flagged vessel, as claimed by the US earlier, but one carrying a Gabones flag.