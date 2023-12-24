Navy probes drone attack on ship off Indian coast

Indian Navy warship INS Mormugao reached MV Chem Pluto, the India-bound merchant vessel, which was 'attacked' by an Iranian drone, on Saturday night and ascertained details of the attack, officials informed on Sunday.





According to officials, the Indian Navy has opened an investigation into whether the drone used to attack the vessel was launched from long range or from a nearby vessel.





"The vessels operating in the area where the attack took place are being checked," an official told ANI.





A Pentagon spokesperson told Reuters that the motor vessel CHEM PLUTO, a Liberia-flagged, Japanese-owned, and Netherlands-operated chemical tanker, was struck at approximately 10 am local time (6 am GMT) today in the Indian Ocean, 200 nautical miles from the coast of India, by a one-way attack drone fired from Iran.





Meanwhile, officials said the Indian Coast Guard ship Vikram was escorting MV Chem Pluto and both are expected to reach the Mumbai coast on Monday.





Officials of the Indian Coast Guard said ICGS Vikram had reached the distressed ship last evening itself and both are in Indian waters at the moment. -- ANI