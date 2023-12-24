RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mumbai cop dies after throat gets slit by kite string
December 24, 2023  22:56
image
A 37-year-old Mumbai police constable died on Sunday afternoon after his throat got slit by kite string, an official said. 

The incident took place when deceased Sameer Suresh Jadhav was on Vakola bridge on the Western Express Highway, he said. 

"Jadhav is attached to Dindoshi police station in Goregaon and was going back to his home in Worli on his motorcycle. After his throat got slit, he was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," the official added. 

Kherwadi police officials arrived at the spot as part of the probe, while his kin have been informed of the incident, the official added. -- PTI
