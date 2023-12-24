RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maoist who surrendered recently killed by uncle, 4 others in Chhattisgarh
December 24, 2023  11:14
A man who quit Maoist activities a few months ago was killed allegedly by his uncle and some other persons in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, the police said on Sunday. 

The body of Chhotu Kursam was found on a road near Gorna village on Sunday morning, an official said. 

As per preliminary information, the man was heading in an ambulance to Mankeli village in the area to pick up a person, who had met with an accident, for shifting to hospital when his paternal uncle Raju Kursam and the latter's four associates stopped him near Gorna, he said. 

They took Chhotu Kursam along with them and allegedly slit his throat with a sharp-edged weapon on Saturday night. 

The accused then dumped the body on a road, the official said. 

After being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot on Sunday morning and sent the body for postmortem. 

Chhotu Kursam had been active in the outlawed Maoist movement in the area. 

He surrendered before police a few months back, the official said. 

"Efforts are to trace the accused who absconded after committing the crime. An investigation is also underway to find out whether the accused have links with Maoists," he said.
