Kerala Governor, CM and Speaker wish people on Christmas eve
December 24, 2023  19:35
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (third from left) cutting a cake during pre-Christmas celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram./ANI Photo
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (third from left) cutting a cake during pre-Christmas celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram./ANI Photo
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and assembly Speaker, AN Shamseer, on Sunday greeted the people of the state on the eve of Christmas.                 

In a message, Khan said the festival conveys the message of 'Peace on Earth' and wished people that may the celebration of Christmas enrich unity and social accord through empathy, generosity and fraternity.                 
"My heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of the State and other Keralites all over the world, on the blissful occasion of Christmas, which celebrates the birth of Lord Jesus Christ.                 

"Christmas, which extols the glory of God, conveys the message of Peace on Earth', reinforcing our faith in love, compassion and forgiveness, which Lord Jesus taught the world. May the celebration of Christmas enrich our unity and social accord through empathy, generosity and fraternity," Khan said.                 

Extending his Christmas greetings to all Keralites, Vijayan said it is an occasion which radiates the light of hope.                 

"Celebrated all over the world, Christmas is an occasion celebrated by Keralites inculcating the values of love, harmony and brotherhood," Vijayan said in a message. -- PTI
