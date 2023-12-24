IIT-Bombay's class of 1998 gifts Rs 57 cr to alma mater





The donation, by the likes of private equity firm Silver Lake managing director Apoorv Saxena and Peak XV managing director Shailendra Singh, breaks the previous record of Rs 41 crore by the Class of 1971 for their golden jubilee celebrations.





In a statement, the students said the contribution was made by over 200-plus alumni including major donations from top global executives Vector Capital MD Anupam Banerjee, Dileep George of AI Research, Google Deepmind, Great Learning CEO Mohan Lakahmraju, Colopast SVP Manu Varma, Silicon Valley entrepreneur Sundar Iyer, Indovance co-founder and CEO Sandeep Joshi, and Srikant Shetty, chief growth officer, Americas, HCL.





Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay, said, the contribution by the Class of 1998 "will help accelerate IIT Bombay's growth and contribute to our shared vision of excellence".





"Bound by a collective spirit and a shared commitment, the Class of 1998's contribution has left a significant mark on their legacy at their alma mater. Their dedication to IIT Bombay demonstrates the enduring bonds forged during their formative years and serves as an inspiration for all alumni. Together, we are shaping a future where IIT Bombay will stand amongst the world's top universities, fuelled by the collective efforts of our diverse and accomplished community," he said. -- PTI

