Covid: WHO asks countries to beef up surveillance
December 24, 2023  17:31
The World Health Organisation has urged countries in South-East Asia to strengthen surveillance in view of the increasing cases of respiratory diseases, including due to COVID-19 and its new sub-variant JN.1, and influenza. 

The WHO also urged people to take protective measures. 

"The COVID-19 virus continues to evolve, change, and circulate in all countries globally. While current evidence suggests the additional public health risk posed by JN.1 is low, we must continue to track the evolution of these viruses to tailor our response," said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director, WHO South-East Asia.    

"For this, countries must strengthen surveillance and sequencing, and ensure sharing of data," said Dr Singh. 

WHO has classified JN.1 as a variant of interest following its rapid global spread. 

In recent weeks, JN.1 was reported in multiple countries, and its prevalence has been rapidly increasing globally. Considering the limited available evidence, the additional public health risk posed by JN.1 is currently evaluated as low at the global level, Singh said. -- PTI
