RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Congress MLA disqualified from Maha assembly
December 24, 2023  15:48
Maharashtra ex-minister Sunil Kedar
Maharashtra ex-minister Sunil Kedar
Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra minister Sunil Kedar has been disqualified from the state legislative assembly following his conviction by a court for misappropriation of funds at the Nagpur District Central Cooperative Bank. 

A gazette order of the state legislature secretariat issued on Saturday said Kedar stands disqualified as MLA from the date of his conviction on December 22 under provisions of Article 19 (1) (e) of the Constitution of India and Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. 

The order said Kedar's constituency Saoner, located in Nagpur district, has become vacant from the date of his conviction. 

A magistrate's court in Nagpur on Friday sentenced Kedar and five others to five years' rigourous imprisonment for misappropriation of funds at the NDCCB. 

The case dates back to 2002. Kedar, the five-time MLA, was convicted under Indian Penal Code Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating, 471 (whoever fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine any document which he knows or has reason to believe to be a forged document), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention). -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Indigenously-built missile destroyer INS Imphal to be commissioned on Tuesday
Indigenously-built missile destroyer INS Imphal to be commissioned on Tuesday

It is the first warship to have been named after a city from the Northeastern region, the approval for which was accorded by the President in April 2019.

'Successful listing is true justice to RE development in country'
'Successful listing is true justice to RE development in country'

'This is not just the IREDA's IPO. It is the success of the ministry of new and renewable energy and of the renewable energy industry.'

Brij Bhushan declares 'I'm done with wrestling' amidst chaos
Brij Bhushan declares 'I'm done with wrestling' amidst chaos

Brij Bhushan's comments came soon after his meeting with BJP chief JP Nadda following Sports Ministry's suspension of the WFI till further orders.

Renewable energy: Avaada, others up the ante against conglomerates
Renewable energy: Avaada, others up the ante against conglomerates

When Vineet Mittal first got into solar power, sometime around 2009, and was planting solar panels in Gujarat, renewable energy looked like a sector ripe for startups. Renewables were clearly the future of energy, and the big boys -...

Neeraj Chopra's Gold Rush: A Year of Triumphs
Neeraj Chopra's Gold Rush: A Year of Triumphs

His unwavering consistency and relentless pursuit of gold set an unparalleled example in the realm of athletics.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances