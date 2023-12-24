RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Biden skips Gaza ceasefire during talk with Netanyahu
December 24, 2023  18:40
US President Joe Biden and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu/File image
United States President Joe Biden held a telephonic conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday and emphasised protecting the civilian population amid the Israel-Hamas war, Al Jazeera reported.  

However, Biden said that he didn't ask Netanyahu for a 'ceasefire' in Gaza.  

United States President Joe Biden says he did not ask Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza in a telephone call between the two leaders.  

"I had a long talk with Netanyahu today [Saturday] and it was a private conversation," Biden told reporters on Saturday.  

"I did not ask for a ceasefire," he said, in response to a shouted question, according to Al Jazeera.  

In a statement later, the White House said Biden and Netanyahu discussed Israel's military campaign in Gaza, including its "objectives and phasing".  -- ANI
