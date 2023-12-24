RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Army orders probe into deaths of 3 locals in Poonch
December 24, 2023  16:36
NC leaders protest against the mysterious death of 3 civilians in Poonch, in Srinagar, December 23, 2023. Umar Ganie/Rediff.com
NC leaders protest against the mysterious death of 3 civilians in Poonch, in Srinagar, December 23, 2023. Umar Ganie/Rediff.com
The Army has ordered a thorough internal investigation into the deaths of three civilians in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir following allegations that they died in its custody, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. 

The three civilians were allegedly picked up by the Army for questioning in the wake of the killing of four Army jawans in an ambush by unidentified terrorists in Poonch on December 21. 

The three civilians, aged between 27 and 42, were found dead on December 22. 

Their relatives and political leaders have alleged that the three died due to "custodial torture" as they were among the eight people picked up by the Army for questioning. 

A thorough investigation has been ordered into it (the deaths of the civilians) as part of the standard operating procedure, the people cited above said. 

The Jammu and Kashmir police are also probing the deaths. -- PTI
