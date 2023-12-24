RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Army chief Manoj Pande may visit Jammu tomorrow
December 24, 2023  19:44
Army chief General Manoj Pande/File image
Amid the recent terrorist attacks in the Poonch-Rajouri sector, Army chief General Manoj Pande is likely to visit Jammu to review the situation there and discuss further strengthening the counter-terrorism grid there on Monday, defence sources said.  

The visit comes a few days after four troops were killed in action in a terrorist attack on a convoy near Thanandi in the Rajouri sector of the state.  

The Army chief is likely to visit Jammu and discuss the recent and ongoing counter-terrorist operations and the casualties that have been suffered in the recent terror attacks there, defence sources said.  

The Poonch-Rajouri sectors are the responsibility of the 16 Corps which is going to see a routine change in command as the incumbent Lt Gen Sandeep Jain is handing over command to Lt Gen Naveen Sachdev.  

The Army Headquarters is also watching the situation closely and keeping track of operations there closely.  

The Army is also likely to take action and give charge to officers who have dealt with situations in areas where multiple attacks on troops have taken place in this sector. -- ANI
