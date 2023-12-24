RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


AIMIM leader shot dead in Bihar's Siwan
December 24, 2023  16:13
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen district president Arif Jamal was allegedly shot dead by unidentified people in Bihar's Siwan on Saturday night, the police said.  

According to officials, Jamal was rushed to a hospital but died during treatment.  

The police were investigating the incident and trying to ascertain the reason behind it.  

According to police, the incident took place when Jamal was at his shop. 

Three assailants came on a bike and opened fire, one hit him in his stomach. 

He was first taken to Sadar Hospital but later shifted to a private hospital. The doctors at the private hospital confirmed that he was dead.  

One of the person named Zakir who accompanied Arif Jamal while being taken to hospital said, "The incident took place between 8:30 pm and 9 pm. Jamal was at his shop under Hussainganj police Station area when three assailants came on a bike and opened fire. One hit him in his stomach."  

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), AIMIM's spokesperson, Aadil Hasan, demanded strict action against the assailants and informed that other party officials are also reaching at the spot.  

Aadil Hasan post was also reposted by AIMIM's chief Asaduddin Owaisi. -- ANI                        
