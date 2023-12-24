RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


3 youths hurt in police firing while trying to escape from custody in Assam
December 24, 2023  13:25
File image
Three youths nabbed by the police while purportedly en route to join the banned United Liberation Front of Assam-I were injured when they attempted to escape from custody in Assam's Tinsukia district, a police officer said on Sunday. 

The incident happened late on Saturday night when the trio was being brought to Sadiya, which is a police district under the administrative jurisdiction of Tinsukia, he said. 

Sadiya superintendent of police Mrinal Deka told PTI that the youths were from the Chapakhuwa area of the district and their families had informed the Sadiya police station that they had run off to join the proscribed outfit. 

"The families gave us the information in writing on Saturday. Immediately we launched a search operation and managed to nab the three youths from Kharsang in Arunachal Pradesh. During spot interrogation, they informed that they had attended a meeting in Dhola area. We took them to the place while returning to Sadiya last evening. As soon as the trio alighted from the police vehicle, they tried to snatch a firearm from one of the personnel and attempted to run away under the cover of darkness", he said. -- PTI
