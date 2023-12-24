RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
3 Maoists killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh
December 24, 2023  20:42
Security personnel during an anti-Maoist operation in Bastar, Chhattisgarh/File image
Security personnel during an anti-Maoist operation in Bastar, Chhattisgarh/File image
At least three Maoists were killed in a gun battle with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Sunday, a senior police officer said. 

The face-off occurred on a hill near Dabbakunna village under Katekalyan police station limits when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Maoist operation at around 5:30 pm, inspector general of police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said. 

The personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard and Bastar Fighters, both units of the state police, had launched the operation from Tumakpal police camp towards Dabbakunna along the Dantewada-Sukma inter-district border, he said. 

The exchange of fire took place on the forested hill between Tumakpal and Dabbakunna. 

After the firing stopped, the bodies of three male Maoists, clad in 'uniform' were recovered from the spot, the IG said. 

A cache of explosives and weapons was also seized from the encounter site, he added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Amid surge in terrorist attacks, Army chief may visit Jammu on Monday
Amid surge in terrorist attacks, Army chief may visit Jammu on Monday

The Army chief is likely to visit Jammu and discuss the recent and ongoing counter-terrorist operations and the casualties that have been suffered in the recent terror attacks there, defence sources said.

Amit Shah's Vision: 2036 Olympics in India?
Amit Shah's Vision: 2036 Olympics in India?

Ahmedabad's Sardar Patel complex to be venue, says Amit Shah

Pollard's expertise to fire up England's T20 World Cup campaign
Pollard's expertise to fire up England's T20 World Cup campaign

Pollard to join England coaching staff for next year's T20 WC

Navy begins probe into drone attack on merchant ship off Indian coast
Navy begins probe into drone attack on merchant ship off Indian coast

According to officials, the Indian Navy has opened an investigation into whether the drone used to attack the vessel was launched from long range or from a nearby vessel.

Did not ask for ceasefire in Gaza: Biden after speaking with Netanyahu
Did not ask for ceasefire in Gaza: Biden after speaking with Netanyahu

In a statement later, the White House said Biden and Netanyahu discussed Israel's military campaign in Gaza, including its "objectives and phasing".

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances